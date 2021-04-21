Pokemon Go: Learn About Grimer Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been a powerful game in the augmented reality based gaming category. Thanks to the continuous update from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, the players are keep coming back for more. in this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Grimer in Pokemon Go, Grimer best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Grimer in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Grimer in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Grimer is a Poison type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 1374. The Poke description of Grimer suggests that the sludgy and rubbery body of Grimer can be forced through any opening, however small it may be. This Pokémon enters sewer pipes to drink filthy wastewater. In the upcoming sections, we will look at the base stats and the biological details of Grimer in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack: 135.

Defense: 90.

Stamina: 190.

The biological details of Grimer in Pokemon Go

Grimer is a slimy, amorphous Pokémon whose body was animated because of lunar radiation. It has two large eyes with beady pupils and a gaping mouth with a grey tongue. While it lacks any visible legs, it does have two arms with three digits on each hand. Its purple sludge body contains a variety of pungent bacteria, which are so potent that it renders soil barren and incapable of supporting plant life. It is constantly oozing a bacteria-rich fluid from all parts of its body. Pieces of it often break off during travel and go on to become new Grimer. When combined with another Grimer, it produces new poisonous compounds. Due to its lack of a solid form, Grimer is capable of squeezing into any space or crevices with relative ease. It uses this to penetrate sewage pipes and feed off of the filthy wastewater inside. Its population fluctuates based on the availability of waste. It can be found in polluted lakes and streams, as well as within cities and factories where trash and industrial waste can be found.

Grimer best moveset

The best moveset for Grimer is Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Grimer weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Psychic and Ground moves.

Grimer evolution

Grimer eventually evolves into Muk.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic