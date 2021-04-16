Pokemon Go: Learn About Ludicolo Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely revolutionized the augmented reality based game. In fact, it has become a popular game thanks to the continuous update with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raid battles by Niantic. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Ludicolo in Pokemon Go, Ludicolo best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Ludicolo in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Ludicolo. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Ludicolo is a Water and Grass type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 2323. The Poke description of Ludicolo states that Ludicolo begins dancing as soon as it hears cheerful, festive music. This Pokémon is said to appear when it hears the singing of children on hiking outings. In the next sections, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Ludicolo in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 173.

Defense, 176.

Stamina, 190.

The biological details of Ludicolo in Pokemon Go

Ludicolo is a bipedal Pokémon that appears to be a mixture of a pineapple and a duck. There is a green, sombrero-like growth on its head that is similar to a lily pad. Growing out of the top of its head is a short brown stem with a yellow spiky upper portion. Ludicolo has black eyes surrounded by a patch of green and an orange bill. Its body is covered with shaggy yellow fur and has several zigzagging brown stripes. The female has thinner stripes than the male. Ludicolo has large, green hands with two black lines on its palms, and thick green legs with a black circle on the underside of its feet. Ludicolo becomes more powerful when it hears festive music and will appear near laughing children on hikes. As it becomes more energetic and active, it will break into a dance. Being the result of evolution via Evolution stone, Ludicolo is rarely found in the wild, though they can be found near the water's edge.

Ludicolo best moveset

The best moveset for Ludicolo is Bubble & Solar Beam when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Ludicolo weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Flying, Poison, and Bug moves.

Ludicolo evolution

Ludicolo eventually evolves from Lombre.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic