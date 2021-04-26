Pokemon Go: Learn About Pyroar Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has made a significant difference in the augmented reality based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, the players are keep coming for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Pyroar in Pokemon, Pyroar best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Pyroar in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Pyroar in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note it down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Pyroar is a Fire and Normal type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 2767. The Poke description of Pyroar states that the male with the largest mane of fire is the leader of the pride. In the upcoming sections, we will look at the base stats and the biological details of Pyroar.

Base stats

Attack, 221.

Defense, 149.

Stamina, 200.

The biological details of Pyroar

Pyroar is a quadrupedal, leonine Pokémon. It is mostly dark brown with light brown legs, tail tip, chest, and face. It has a rounded muzzle with a dark brown nose, round ears with dark brown interiors, bright blue eyes, and a dark brown stripe behind each eye. The fur around its thighs is longer and each paw has three toes. There is a tuft of longer fur on the tip of its tail. A male Pyroar has a large, predominantly red mane with gold streaks forming patterns resembling the Daimonji symbol and the symbol for fire. In contrast, a female has a long, gold and red crest-like mane extending from its forehead. The female's mane is as long as its whole body, and the light brown on its front legs extends all the way to its shoulders. The light brown fur on the male's front legs only extends up to its elbows. Pyroar lives in prides, which are led by the male with the largest mane. The pride's females protect the cubs. A male Pyroar is usually lazy but will protect its friends at the risk of its own well-being. Pyroar viciously threatens any challenger with a fiery breath exceeding 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. However, it prefers its meat raw and does not use its breath on its prey. In the past, Noble Roar was its signature move.

Pyroar best moveset

The best moveset for Pyroar is Fire Fang and Overheat when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Pyroar weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, Fighting, and Water moves.

Pyroar evolution

Pyroar eventually evolves from Litleo.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic