Pokemon Go: Learn About Shiftry Best Moveset, Weaknesses, And It Evolution In This Guide

Since 2016, Pokemon Go has revolutionized the augmented reality based gaming sector. Thanks to the continuous update from Niantic with regards to new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids, the players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Shiftry in Pokemon Go, Shiftry best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Shiftry in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details of Shiftry in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because it will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy into catching this Pokemon and add it to your Pokemon collection. Shiftry is a Grass and Dark type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 2333. The Poke description of Shiftry states that Shiftry is a mysterious Pokémon that is said to live atop towering trees dating back over a thousand years. It creates terrific windstorms with the fans it holds. In the next section, we will look at the base stats, max CP, and the biological details of Shiftry in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 200.

Defense, 121.

Stamina, 207.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 1000.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 1333.

Level 30, Max wild. 2000.

Level 40, 2333.

The biological details of Shiftry in Pokemon Go

Shiftry is a bipedal, portly Pokémon that appears to be made of wood. A shaggy white mane covers most of its face and trails down its back. Long pointed ears poke out the top of its mane, and it has a long, pointed nose and a large mouth with teeth that are usually bared. Its eyes are yellow with black sclerae. This Pokémon's feet resemble Japanese tengu-geta. Three broad leaves with brown spokes form each of its hands and are used to create powerful winds close to 100 feet (30 meters) per second in speed. A female will have smaller leaves than a male.

Shiftry is a wicked, mysterious, and very rare Pokémon that lives atop ancient trees in deep tropical forests. It arrives with chilly, wintry winds and is feared by people as the guardian of the forest. It can read an opponent's mind and then take preemptive action.

Shiftry best moveset

The best moveset for Shiftry is Snarl and Leaf Blade when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Weaknesses of Shiftry in Pokemon Go

The weaknesses of Shiftry include Bug, Fairy, Ice, Fighting, Fire, Poison, and Flying moves.

Shiftry evolution

Shiftry eventually evolves from Nuzleaf.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic