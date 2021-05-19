Pokemon Go: Learn About Weezing Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has become a big player in the augmented reality based gaming category ever since its release in 2016. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Weezing in Pokemon Go, Weezing best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Weezing in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Weezing in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stat details will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Weezing is a Poison type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 2293. The Poke description of Weezing states that Weezing loves the gases given off by rotted kitchen garbage. This Pokémon will find a dirty, unkempt house and make it its home. At night, when the people in the house are asleep, it will go through the trash. In the upcoming sections, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Weezing in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 174

Defense, 197.

Stamina, 163.

The biological details of Weezing in Pokemon Go

Weezing is a purple Pokémon consisting of two spherical heads connected by a thin tube with another sphere in the center. The heads have different sizes and features. The left head is larger and has prominent eyebrows, pointed teeth protruding from its lower jaw, and two flat teeth in its upper jaw. The smaller, right head simply has two pointed teeth, one at each corner of its mouth. The larger head has a cream-colored skull-and-crossbones marking below its face, while the smaller head has a ring marking instead. It is covered with many geyser-like protrusions, which usually expel mustard-colored gases. Weezing is said to form when poisonous gases pool and two Koffing fuse over many years. Very rarely, two Koffing can become a Weezing in a short time span because of a sudden mutation. Triplet Weezing have been discovered, although they are extremely rare. Each of Weezing's heads contains a different toxin. It mixes its gases by inflating one head and deflating the other. When its gases mix, Weezing becomes more toxic and putrid. Weezing can hover in midair, presumably due to gases lighter than air, as is the case for Koffing. Despite their stench and poison, Weezing's gases can be used to make top-grade perfumes by diluting them to the highest level. Weezing lives in urban areas. It seeks a dirty, unkempt house and nests there. At night, when the people in the house are asleep, it will go through the trash. Weezing feeds on the dust, microorganisms, and especially gases emitted by garbage and toxic waste. Weezing's body expands and smells worse upon inhaling poisonous gases.

Weezing best moveset

The best moveset for Weezing is Infestation and Sludge Bomb when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Weezing weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Psychic and Ground moves.

Weezing evolution

Weezing eventually evolves from Koffing.

