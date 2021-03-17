Pokemon Go: Learn All You Need To Know About The Charge Up Event In This Guide

The latest event in Pokemon Go is titled Charge Up, which focuses on electric type Pokemon. There are a total of three electric type Pokemon that are going to make their debut namely Tynamo, Eelektrik, and Eelektross. The Therian Forme of Thundurus also making its debut in raids, and Mega Manectric has been added to the list of available Mega Evolutions. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Charge Up event, when this event is going to take place, step by step instructions on how to complete the Charge Up event in Pokemon Go and more.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, the Charge Up event is all about focusing on electric type Pokemon. The event starts on March 16th 2021 and goes on until March 22nd 2021. During the event, you’ll find Pokémon like Mareep, Pikachu, and Joltik in the wild, as well as Pokémon like Shinx and Electrike hatching from eggs. If you are looking to complete the Searching for Legends Special Research, then you should take advantage of this event, as one part requires having Thundurus and catching lots of electric-type Pokémon. In the next section, we’ll have a close look at the field research tasks you need to complete and the rewards you’ll get when you complete the same in Pokemon Go.

Charge Up event field research tasks and rewards in Pokemon Go

Charge Up field research task, rewards.

Power up Pokémon 7 times, 10 Abomasnow, Beedrill, Blastoise, Charizard, Gengar, Gyarados, Houndoom, and Pidgeot, or Venusaur Mega Energy.

Power up Pokémon 10 times, 10 Ampharos, or Manectric Mega Energy.

Power up Pokémon 5 times, 5 Great Balls.

Catch 5 electric-type Pokémon, Pikachu, Voltorb, or Joltik encounter.

Catch 25 electric-type Pokémon, Tynamo encounter.

Charge Up event Timed research tasks and rewards

STEP 1

Catch 5 electric-type Pokémon, Pikachu encounter.

Evolve a Pokémon, Voltorb encounter.

Power up a Pokémon 5 times, 10 Poke Balls.

Rewards for completing the task. Tynamo encounter, 1 Unova Stone, and 10 Ampharos Mega Energy.

STEP 2

Make 3 nice throws in a row, Magnemite encounter.

Make 3 curveball throws, Magnemite encounter.

Make 3 great throws, Magnemite encounter.

Rewards for completing the task. Magneton encounter, 1 Sinnoh Stone, and 10 Manectric Mega Energy.

STEP 3

Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon, 10 Poké Balls.

Evolve 3 electric-type Pokémon, Electabuzz encounter.

Power up Pokémon 10 times, 3 Razz Berries.

Rewards for completing the task. Porygon encounter, 1 Upgrade, and 10 Ampharos Mega Energy.

STEP 4