Pokemon Go: Learn Bibarel Best Moveset, Weakness, Its Evolution And More In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been releasing a lot of multi-type Pokemon into the game and Bibarel is one among them. Actually, this Pokemon was introduced as part of the main release of the Sinnoh region Pokemon in the game. Because it is multi-type, Bibarel is pretty powerful. It belongs to a 2 member family. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Bibarel, Bibarel best moveset, weakness, its evolution, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Bibarel

Bibarel comes under the Normal and Water-type Pokémon. It evolves from Bidoof that costs 50 Bidoof candy. Max CP of Bibarel is 1823. It has a total Attack of 162, Defense 119, and total Stamina of 188 in Pokemon Go. In the next section, we will look at the biological details of Bibarel in Pokemon Go.

The biological details of Bibarel in Pokemon Go

Bibarel comes under the bipedal family. This Pokemon looks pretty bulky. It exactly appears similar to a beaver. A brownish fur covers most of its body, and you will be able to see a tan circle on the chest area. The face of Bibarel is fully covered by a tan mask that has a rounded extension on each eye. While the male Bibarel has an additional rounded extension to the side of each eye, the female Bibarel doesn’t have such an extension. The front paws of this Pokemon are small and slightly webbed, but the back ones are larger and more rounded. Both front and back paws are black coloured and have 3 toes. The hind paws will have circular, tan paw pads. The tail of Bibarel is also black in nature. It has 3 tans marking at the tip of its tail. When you notice closely, you will see that its face has rounded tufts of fur line on each side of the area. The short, dark brown snout consists of a small reddish nose that looks attractive. The teeth of this Pokemon are mostly used for chewing trees. Bibarel is widely considered an industrious worker. It is a slow-moving Pokemon that feels awkward out of the water area. Although this is the case, Bibarel is a pretty swift swimmer.

Bibarel best moveset

The best moveset for Bibarel is Water Gun and Hyper Beam.

Bibarel weakness

It is weak to Fighting, Electric, and Grass moves.

Bibarel evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER