Pokemon Go: Learn Complete Stats About Metang Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go is going to step into its fifth year. Ever since its launch in 2016, it has been gaining significant popularity among its players. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at the complete stats of Metang in Pokemon Go, what is Metang, Metang evolution and more.

Metang is a Steel & Psychic-type Pokémon. This pokemon evolves from Beldum. It is vulnerable to Fire, Dark, Ground and Ghost moves. It was originally found in the Hoenn region. It has a Max CP of 1721. When two Beldum fuse together, Metang is formed. The brains of the Beldum are joined by a magnetic nervous system. By linking its brains magnetically, this Pokémon generates strong psychokinetic power. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the complete stats of Metang in Pokemon Go.

The complete stats of Metang in Pokemon Go

In this section, we’ll learn every stat you need to know about Metang in Pokemon Go. These stats will help you to use this Pokemon efficiently during raid battles. For your information, if you evolve Metang, you’ll get one of the most powerful Pokemon in the entire game called the Metagross.

Base stats

Attack, 138.

Defense, 176.

Stamina, 155.

Max CP

Level 15 Research encounters, 738.

Level 20 Max hatched / raids, 983.

Level 30 Max wild, 1476.

Level 40, 1721.

Max CP with weather boost and max HP

Level 25 raids, 1229.

Level 35 wild, 1598.

Max HP

Level 40, 134.

Height, weight, and other stats about Metang

Height, 1.19 m.

Weight, 202.5 kg.

Base capture rate, 10 percent.

Base flee rate, 6 percent.

Buddy walk distance, 5 km.

All moves

Metal Claw. Damage 8, EPS 10, and DPS 13.7.

Zen Headbutt. Damage 12. EPS 9.1, and DPS 13.1.

Main moves

Psyshock. Damage 65, EPS -12.2, and DPS 28.9.

Psychic. Damage 90, EPS -17.9, and DPS 38.6.

Gyro Ball. Damage 80, EPS -15.2, and DPS 29.1.

Frustration Shadow. Damage 10, EPS -16.5, and DPS 5.

Return Purified. Damage 35, EPS -47.1, and DPS 50.

Additional stats of Metang in Pokemon Go

Generation, Generation 3.

Category, Non-Legendary.

Bonus candy on capture, 2.

Bonus Stardust on capture, 200.

Can be put in a gym? Yes.

Can be transferred to your friend? Yes.

Stardust cost for Second Charge move, 75000.

Candy cost for Second Charge move, 75.

Useful Combat Power values

Level 15 Research encounters, min 694. Max 738.

Level 20 Egg hatch and Raid catch, min 925. Max 983.

Level 25 Raid catch with weather boost, min 1156. Max 1229.

Level 30 Wild encounter, min 1220. Max 1476.

Level 35 Wild encounter with weather boost, min 1319. Max 1598.

Metang evolution