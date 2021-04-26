Pokemon Go Machamp's Best Moveset: What Are The Best Move Combos Of Machamp?

Machamp is a Fighting Pokémon that evolves from Machoke and its weakness is towards Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. The strongest moveset that this Pokemon has is the Counter & Dynamic Punch. The Pokedex tells that Machamp possesses the ability to toss something aside. When it tries to do some job that requires dexterity and care, however, its arms get intertwined. This Pokémon has a habit of acting without thinking.

Pokemon Go Machamp Best Moveset

Machamp is one of the Fighting-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 234, defence of 159, stamina of 207 stamina and a max CP of 3455 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region. This fighting-type Pokemon is weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy weather. Machamp's best moves are Counter and Dynamic Punch (17.08 DPS) and Machamp evolution comes from Machoke which comes from Machop. Here are some more strong movesets of this Pokemon:

Counter + Dynamic Punch - DPS => 17.08

Karate Chop + Dynamic Punch - DPS => 16.92

Bullet Punch + Dynamic Punch - DPS => 16.44

Counter + Close Combat - DPS => 15.22

Counter + Cross Chop - DPS => 14.78

Counter + Rock Slide - DPS => 14.52

Counter + Submission - DPS => 14.49

Karate Chop + Close Combat - DPS => 14.25

Counter + Heavy Slam - DPS => 14.20

Karate Chop + Cross Chop - DPS => 14.14

Counter + Stone Edge - DPS => 14.04

Counter + Payback - DPS => 13.91

Karate Chop + Submission - DPS => 13.58

Bullet Punch + Cross Chop - DPS => 13.56

Karate Chop + Heavy Slam - DPS => 13.49

Karate Chop + Rock Slide - DPS => 13.46

Bullet Punch + Rock Slide - DPS => 13.18

Karate Chop + Payback - DPS => 13.00

Bullet Punch + Close Combat - DPS => 12.98

Karate Chop + Stone Edge - DPS => 12.88

Bullet Punch + Heavy Slam - DPS => 12.78

Bullet Punch + Submission - DPS => 12.49

Bullet Punch + Payback - DPS => 12.38

Bullet Punch + Stone Edge - DPS => 11.59

Machamp Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 201

It has a base defence of 130

It has base stamina of 181

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 974

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,299

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,949

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,274

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,624

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,111

Max HP at Level 40 is 154

It reaches a height of 1m

It reaches a weight of 28kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 7%

Required Buddy walk distance is 1 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Image Source: Nintendo