Pokemon Go Magneton Evolution Guide: Use A Magnetic Lure Module To Get Magnezone

Pokemon Go has managed to bring in thousands of new Pokemons to their Pokeverse with the recent updates. The makers have added plenty of classic Pokemon from the first generation as well. These can directly be evolved in Pokemon Go but all the players need is some specific candies of the Pokemon. The players have now been searching about specific questions like How to evolve Magneton in Pokemon Go? The players will need to collect some special items that are necessary for Magnezone evolution. Here is all the information about these special items required for Magnezone evolution right here.

How to get Magnezone in Pokemon Go?

Keep in mind that the players will still require to collect about 100 Magnemite Candies to evolve their Pokemon Go Magnemite. But the players will also need to be around a Magnetic Lure Module placed on a PokéStop to evolve their Magnemite to Magnezone. Get in the range of this Magnetic Lure Module and use your 100 Magnemite Candies to evolve your Pokemon. There is no other way to get Magnezone in this game thus following the above-mentioned steps might be the best bet at evolving this classic Electric/Steel-type Pokémon from Generation One. Here is also a Youtube video that can help the players with a visual representation of how to evolve Magneton in Pokemon Go.

How to get a Magnetic Lure Module?

This Magnetic Lure module is very similar to the other lure modules available in the game. This lure is mostly used to evolve their Pokemon to Magnezone. These lure modules are extremely necessary to evolve any electric-type Pokemons like Magnamite, Forretress, Steelix and more. The players can directly open the Pokemon GO store and buy the Electric Lure Module for 200 coins. It is essential to reach a PokeStop before using it. This will also help the users to evolve a Gen 1 Magneton to their favourite Gen 4 Magnezone in this augmented reality mobile game. Keep in mind that the 100 Magnemite candies can be used later if you do not want to spend this money.