Pokemon Go Mankey's Best Moveset: Check Out Some Of The Strongest Moves Of This Pokemon

Mankey is one of the Fighting-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 148, defence of 82, stamina of 120 and a max CP of 1317 in Pokemon Go.

Mankey is a Fighting-type Pokémon and it is weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves. Mankey's strongest moveset is Karate Chop & Cross Chop Mankey evolution turns it into Primeape. The Pokedex says that When Mankey begins to shake and its nasal breathing becomes laboured, it is clear that it is being enraged. It is, however, difficult to escape its wrath because it erupts into a colossal rage almost instantly.

Pokemon Go Mankey's Best Moveset

Mankey is a Fighting-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 148, defence of 82, stamina of 120 and a max CP of 1317 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region (Gen 1). Mankey weakness is against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves and it gets boosted by Cloudy weather. In-game Mankey sprites can include unreleased versions and different genders of this Pokémon, in addition to regular, shiny, and event-specific sprites. This Pokemon's best moves are Karate Chop and Cross Chop (8.85 DPS) and below mentioned are some more:

  • Karate Chop + Cross Chop - DPS => 8.85
  • Scratch + Cross Chop - DPS => 8.81
  • Scratch + Brick Break - DPS => 8.65
  • Karate Chop + Brick Break - DPS => 8.40
  • Scratch + Low Sweep - DPS => 8.24
  • Karate Chop + Low Sweep - DPS => 8.10

Mankey Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 148
  • It has a base defence of 82
  • It has base stamina of 120
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 499 
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 665 
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 998
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 1,164
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 832
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,081 
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 106
  • It reaches a height of 0.5m
  • It reaches a weight of 28kg 
  • The base capture rate is 50%
  • The base flee rate is 10%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

