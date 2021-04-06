Pokemon Go Mankey's Best Moveset: Check Out Some Of The Strongest Moves Of This Pokemon

Quick links:
Image Source: Nintendo
Mankey is a Fighting-type Pokémon and it is weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves. Mankey's strongest moveset is Karate Chop & Cross Chop Mankey evolution turns it into Primeape. The Pokedex says that When Mankey begins to shake and its nasal breathing becomes laboured, it is clear that it is being enraged. It is, however, difficult to escape its wrath because it erupts into a colossal rage almost instantly.
Mankey is a Fighting-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 148, defence of 82, stamina of 120 and a max CP of 1317 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region (Gen 1). Mankey weakness is against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves and it gets boosted by Cloudy weather. In-game Mankey sprites can include unreleased versions and different genders of this Pokémon, in addition to regular, shiny, and event-specific sprites. This Pokemon's best moves are Karate Chop and Cross Chop (8.85 DPS) and below mentioned are some more: