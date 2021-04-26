Pokemon Go Maractus: How To Get The Grass-type Pokemon Maractus?

Maractus is one of the Grass-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 201, defence of 130, stamina of 181 and a max CP of 2571 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 of the Unova region. Maractus evolution doesn't exist as of now. This Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and his attacks get boosted by Sunny weather. Continue reading the article to find out how to catch Pokemon Go Maractus as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

How to get Maractus in Pokemon Go?

The very first thing to know before trying to find in Pokemon Go is that the environmental conditions also play a big role in what types of Pokémon you’ll encounter in the wild.

Habitats - It's safer to find Pokémon of a particular kind in their natural habitat. If you're on the beach or at a pier, for example, you're likely to come across Water-type Pokémon. Water-type Pokémon, on the other hand, are much less likely to be found in a desert environment.

Weather - The forms of Pokémon that appear more often are also affected by the weather. Rain, for example, boosts the number of Water, Electric, and Bug-type Pokémon that spawn. To see the weather in your area and the forms you're more likely to find around you, tap the button in the top right corner of the Map view.

Then there are Pokemon that have the title of Pokémon Go regional exclusives. These have some of the first four Generations tied to specific locations all around the world. Maractus is one of them and to catch it, you will have to wait for special events in which these Pokemon will get unlocked outside of their region. Here is a list of regional locked Pokemon in the same region of Maractus:

Regional Exclusive Pokémon in North America for Pokémon Go: Tauros - Anywhere within the continent Heracross - Southern Florida and Southern Texas Illumise - Anywhere within the continent Seviper - Anywhere within the continent Lunatone - Anywhere within the continent Pachirisu - Alaska and Northern Canada Shellos - Anywhere within the continent Carnivine - Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia Panpour - Anywhere within the continent Throh - Anywhere within the continent Basculin - Anywhere within the continent Maractus - Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Southern California Sigilyph - Israel Bouffalant - New York City and surrounding area Durant - East of Meridian Line



Maractus Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 201

It has a base defence of 130

It has base stamina of 181

Max CP at Level 15 is 974

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,299

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,949

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,274

Max HP at Level 40 is 154

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 7%

Image Source: Nintendo