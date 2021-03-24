Pokemon Go Masquerain: Check Out Masquerain's Best Moveset, Stats, Weaknesses And More

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there today. It helps the player feel like an actual Pokemon Trainer, trying to become a Pokemon Master. Players need to catch Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a plethora of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep adding new ones with every update. Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Masquerain.

Pokemon Go Masquerain

Pokemon Go Masquerain is a part of the third generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon looks like a fusion of a bug and a butterfly. Masquerain evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Surskit. To perform the Surskit to Masquerain evolution it will cost the players 50 Candy.

Many players have been wondering is Masquerain Shiny in Pokemon Go. The answer to that is yes, Masquerain does have a shiny edition that players can catch in the game. Catching the shiny edition of any Pokemon can be a lot tougher than catching the normal version as the spawn rate of shiny editions is much lesser.

Shiny Masquerain is not much of a fighter and players might catch it just to add the Pokemon to their collection. If need be Masquerain can help the player get out of a sticky situation. To survive with this Pokemon, the player should learn Shiny Masquerain best moveset, stats and weaknesses, check them out below:

Pokémon GO Masquerain is a Bug and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2567, 192 attack, 150 defense, and 172 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Masquerain is vulnerable to Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Masquerain is boosted by Rain and Windy weather. Shiny Masquerain best moveset is Air Slash and Air Cutter (10.37 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that requires the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter