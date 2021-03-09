Pokemon Go Metagross' Best Moveset, Stats, And Weaknesses You Must Know

Pokemon Go is one the most well-known handheld games out there. With standard substance updates and events for players to take part in, the game has figured out how to remain above water. It permits the players to live their hotly anticipated fantasy about being a Pokemon Trainer. They can approach their everyday life and catch and train Pokemon in transit with the assistance of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and prepare Pokemon, put them into fights, and advance them into the following stage. Players have been getting some information about Pokemon Go Metagross.

Metagross is part of the third generation of Pokemon and is found in the Hoenn region. This pokemon looks like a blue steel-covered floating monster, that has spikes on its hands to destroy its foes. Metagross evolution doesn’t exist as it is the last stage of evolution for Beldum.

The spawn rate for this Pokemon will increase on Incense Day and players will have a better chance of getting a Metagross for their Pokemon Go Collection. Metagross is a strong pokemon and will be a valuable addition to any player’s battling arsenal. To win with this Pokemon, the players should Pokemon Go Metagross Best Moveset, Stats and Weaknesses, check them out below:

Pokémon GO Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 4286, 257 attack, 228 defense, and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Metagross is vulnerable to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type moves. Metagross is boosted by Snow and Windy weather. Metagross best moveset is Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash (18.73 DPS).

