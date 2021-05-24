Pokemon Go Milotic Stats: Milotic Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Statistics

Pokemon Go is a game where players are in constant rivalry. To excel in this opposition the players need to discover and get new Pokemon and develop them into their last stages. Also, the players need to get familiar with the details of the Pokemon in their stockpiles, for example, best moveset, shortcomings, and that's only the tip of the iceberg, to get the best out of these Pokemon during fights. Numerous players have curious about Pokemon Go Milotic.

Pokemon Go Milotic

Milotic is part of the third generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon has the appearance of a majestic sea snake with a colorful tail. It has a beige body with red hair, red eyes, and red antlers, its tail looks like a fin and is an amalgam of colors including blue, black, and red. Check out the Pokedex description for Milotic below:

Milotic is said to be the most beautiful of all the Pokémon. It has the power to becalm such emotions as anger and hostility to quell bitter feuding.

Apart from being one of the most beautiful Pokemon, this Pokemon is also exceptionally strong. Players should try and get their hands on a Pokemon Go Milotic for their assortment at the earliest. This Pokemon will also prove to be one of the strongest Pokemon in the player’s battling arsenal. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should get well versed with Milotic best moveset, Milotic weakness, and other stats. Here are the Pokemon Go Milotic stats:

Pokémon GO Milotic is a Water type Pokemon with a max CP of 3398, 192 attack, 219 defense and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Milotic weakness is Electric and Grass type moves. Milotic is boosted by Rain weather. Milotic best moveset is Waterfall and Surf (12.40 DPS).

