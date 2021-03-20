Pokemon Go Mimikyu: Check Out Some Of The Best Moves Of This Ghost And Fairy-type Pokemon

Mimikyu is a Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon who is also known as the Disguise Pokemon. It is known to wear a ragged cover on its head so that it could look like a Pikachu and make friends. According to the Pokemon lore, there was once a scholar who tried to look inside the ragged cover and he met his end afterwards. Continue reading the article to know some of its best moves.

Pokemon Go Mimikyu Best Moveset

Mimikyu is a Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 177, defence of 199, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 2516 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 7 of the Alola region. Mimikyu is weak against Ghost and Steel-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. As of now, there is no Mimikyu evolution but evolutions might be introduced in the near future. Below are some of the best movesets of this Pokemon.

Play Rough - DPS => 96.781%

Shadow Claw - DPS => 81.721%

Trick Room - DPS => 50.259%

Swords Dance - DPS => 48.605%

Shadow Sneak - DPS => 47.556%

Destiny Bond - DPS => 47.550%

Drain Punch - DPS => 12.597%

Other - DPS => 14.932%

Additional Statistics

It is from Generation 7

Falls under the Non-Legendary type

The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 0%

The required distance for buddy is 1 km

Cannot be put in a gym

Cannot be transferred

The Stardust and Candy cost for the Second Charge move is unknown

Pokemon Go Update