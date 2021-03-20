Pokemon Go Mimikyu: Check Out Some Of The Best Moves Of This Ghost And Fairy-type Pokemon

Mimikyu is a Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon who is also known as the Disguise Pokemon. It is known to wear a ragged cover on its head so that it could look like a Pikachu and make friends. According to the Pokemon lore, there was once a scholar who tried to look inside the ragged cover and he met his end afterwards. Continue reading the article to know some of its best moves.
Pokemon Go Mimikyu Best Moveset
Mimikyu is a Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 177, defence of 199, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 2516 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 7 of the Alola region. Mimikyu is weak against Ghost and Steel-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. As of now, there is no Mimikyu evolution but evolutions might be introduced in the near future. Below are some of the best movesets of this Pokemon.
- Play Rough - DPS => 96.781%
- Shadow Claw - DPS => 81.721%
- Trick Room - DPS => 50.259%
- Swords Dance - DPS => 48.605%
- Shadow Sneak - DPS => 47.556%
- Destiny Bond - DPS => 47.550%
- Drain Punch - DPS => 12.597%
- Other - DPS => 14.932%
Additional Statistics
- It is from Generation 7
- Falls under the Non-Legendary type
- The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 0%
- The required distance for buddy is 1 km
- Cannot be put in a gym
- Cannot be transferred
- The Stardust and Candy cost for the Second Charge move is unknown
Pokemon Go Update
- Date, Time, and Region
- Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
- Features
- Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
- Examples are:
- Bulbasaur,
- Pikachu,
- Jigglypuff,
- Alolan Grimer,
- Seel, Marill,
- Sunkern,
- Murkrow,
- Slugma,
- Aron,
- Trapinch, and
- Drifloon.
- Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
- Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
- Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
- Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
- Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
- Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
- Encounter with Alolan Muk
- Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
- A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
- A free box containing three Incense!