Pokemon Go Mimikyu: Is This Ghost And Fairy-type Pokemon Obtainable In Pokemon Go?

Mimikyu is a Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon who is also known as the Disguise Pokemon. It is known to wear a ragged cover on its head so that it could look like a Pikachu and make friends. According to the Pokemon lore, there was once a scholar who tried to look inside the ragged cover and he met his end afterwards. Continue reading to know if this Pokemon can be obtained in Pokemon go or not.
How to get Mimikyu in Pokemon Go?
As of now, there is no way to get a mimikyu in Pokemon Go as this Pokemon has not been added yet. Nobody has this Pokemon and in case you have spotted trainers using mimikyu then that is just a mimikyu-costumed Pikachu from the Halloween event of last year. Here are some of the moves and statistics of this Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon:
- Play Rough - DPS => 96.781%
- Shadow Claw - DPS => 81.721%
- Trick Room - DPS => 50.259%
- Swords Dance - DPS => 48.605%
- Shadow Sneak - DPS => 47.556%
- Destiny Bond - DPS => 47.550%
- Drain Punch - DPS => 12.597%
- Other - DPS => 14.932%
Additional Information
- It is from Generation 7
- Falls under the Non-Legendary type
- The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 0%
- The required distance for buddy is 1 km
- Cannot be put in a gym
- Cannot be transferred
- The Stardust and Candy cost for the Second Charge move is unknown
Pokemon Go Update
- Date, Time, and Region
- Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
- Features
- Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
- Examples are:
- Bulbasaur,
- Pikachu,
- Jigglypuff,
- Alolan Grimer,
- Seel, Marill,
- Sunkern,
- Murkrow,
- Slugma,
- Aron,
- Trapinch, and
- Drifloon.
- Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
- Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
- Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
- Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
- Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
- Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
- Encounter with Alolan Muk
- Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
- A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
- A free box containing three Incense