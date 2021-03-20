Pokemon Go Mimikyu: Is This Ghost And Fairy-type Pokemon Obtainable In Pokemon Go?

Mimikyu is a Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon who is also known as the Disguise Pokemon. It is known to wear a ragged cover on its head so that it could look like a Pikachu and make friends. According to the Pokemon lore, there was once a scholar who tried to look inside the ragged cover and he met his end afterwards. Continue reading to know if this Pokemon can be obtained in Pokemon go or not.

How to get Mimikyu in Pokemon Go?

As of now, there is no way to get a mimikyu in Pokemon Go as this Pokemon has not been added yet. Nobody has this Pokemon and in case you have spotted trainers using mimikyu then that is just a mimikyu-costumed Pikachu from the Halloween event of last year. Here are some of the moves and statistics of this Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon:

Play Rough - DPS => 96.781%

Shadow Claw - DPS => 81.721%

Trick Room - DPS => 50.259%

Swords Dance - DPS => 48.605%

Shadow Sneak - DPS => 47.556%

Destiny Bond - DPS => 47.550%

Drain Punch - DPS => 12.597%

Other - DPS => 14.932%

Additional Information

It is from Generation 7

Falls under the Non-Legendary type

The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 0%

The required distance for buddy is 1 km

Cannot be put in a gym

Cannot be transferred

The Stardust and Candy cost for the Second Charge move is unknown

Pokemon Go Update