Pokemon Go New Years 2022: Check Event Bonuses, List Of Costumed Pokémons And More

Pokemon Go New Years 2022: Check event bonuses, list of costumed Pokémons and more

As the new year is about to begin, Pokemon Go has announced a new four-day event called Pokemon Go Near Years 2022. The event will begin on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10:00 PM local time and will end on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 08:00 PM local time. Along with the New Years 2022 event, the Season of Heritage story will continue in the game. To celebrate the arrival of the new year, fireworks will also appear in the game from December 31, 2021, to January 2, 2022. Keep reading to find more details about the Pokemon Go New Years 2022 event, including New Year 2022 Event Bonuses, times research and other details. 

The Pokemon Go New Year event was announced on December 24, 2021, through Pokemon Go's official Twitter account. During the event, players will get to complete Timed Research, claim event bonuses and see Pokemons wearing new costumes. The game has also released a list of Pokemons that will be available to encounter in the wild. Find more about field research task encounters and rais below. 

On the official blog post, Pokemon Go says "Happy 2020 from Slowpoke! Wait, no—it’s about to be 2022! Why is Slowpoke still wearing those glasses? At least Slowking got the memo! That’s right—our New Year’s celebration event is right around the corner! Look forward to Pokémon wearing new costumes, themed avatar items, the return of some familiar Pokémon wearing party hats, and a certain Shiny Pokémon will be appearing for the first time in Pokémon GO."

Pokemon Go New Year's event bonuses 

  • 2× Hatch Stardust
  • 2× Hatch Candy
  • 1/2 Hatch Distance

Pokemon Go New Year's costumed Pokemon

  • Party Hat Bulbasaur 
  • Party Hat Charmander
  • Party Hat Squirtle
  • Party Hat Raticate
  • Party Hat Nidorino
  • New Year Hat Pichu
  • New Year Hat Pikachu
  • New Year Hat Raichu
  • 2020 Glasses Slowpoke
  • 2021 Glasses Slowbro
  • 2022 Glasses Slowking
  • Party Hat Gengar
  • New Year’s Hat Hoothoot
  • Party Hat Wurmple
  • Party Hat Wobbuffet

Pokemon Go New Year's wild encounters

  • New Year’s Hat Pikachu
  • Seel
  • 2020 Glasses Slowpoke
  • New Year’s Hat Hoothoot
  • Stantler
  • Party Hat Wurmple
  • Loudred
  • Fearow

Pokemon Go New Year's new avatar items and stickers

  • 2022 Glasses
  • New Year’s Headband
  • New Year’s Jacket Set
  • New Year’s Pants
  • New Year’s Shoes
