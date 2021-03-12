Pokemon Go Pidgey: Base Stat, Moveset And More About This Flying-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Pidgey.

Pokemon Go Pidgey Base Stat and more

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like what is Pidgey best moveset and what is Pidgey evolution. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Pidgey best moveset and who is Pidgey evolution. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Pokemon Go Pidgey best moveset and more.

Pidgey is a popular Normal and Flying-type type Pokemon that evolves in order to form Pidgeotto. It is often found in places like the Kanto region. This Flying-type of Pokemon does not do well against Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves. To help out the users we have managed to gather some useful information about this Pokemon. Read more

Base Stats

Max CP: 769

Attack: 85

Defence: 73

Stamina: 120

Best Moveset

Tackle + Aerial Ace

Quick Attack + Aerial Ace

Tackle + Air Cutter

Quick Attack + Air Cutter

Tackle + Twister

Quick Attack + Twister

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Electric

160.0% damage - Ice

160.0% damage - Rock

Resistances

39.1% damage - Ghost

39.1% damage - Ground

62.5% damage - Bug

62.5% damage - Grass

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.