Pokemon Go Pinsir: How To Get Pinsir In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go is one of the top-played handheld games in today's time. The mobile application takes the help of AR capabilities to create an authentic pokemon catching experience for the players. Players also get to wage in pokemon battles to assert dominance over their foes. To win in the Pokemon Battles it is advisable for the players to be well versed with the stats and movesets of as many pokemon as they can. Many players have been asking how to get Pinsir in Pokemon Go.

How to get Pinsir in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Pinsir in Pokemon Go is by looking to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Pinsir for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Pinsir Stats

Pinsir is a part of the 1st Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kalos region. Many players might remember this Pokemon from the iconic anime series, this Pokemon was a part of Ash’s Pokemon collection. Pinsir evolution doesn’t exist, it is a standalone Pokemon. Here’s the Pokedex description of Pinsir; “Pinsir is astoundingly strong. It can grip a foe weighing twice its weight in its horns and easily lift it. This Pokémon's movements turn sluggish in cold places”.

Players can try catching a Shiny version or a Shadow version of Pinsir in Pokemon Go, but the encounters of these versions are rare in the game. As the Pokedex description reads, this Pokemon is quite strong and will be a good addition to the player’s Pokemon assortment in the game. Players can also think about adding this pokemon to their battling arsenal if they get accustomed to certain attributes of it such as Pinsir best moveset, weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Pinsir stats below:

Pokémon GO Pinsir is a Bug type Pokemon with a max CP of 3345, 238 attack, 182 defense and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Pinsir weakness is Fire, Flying and Rock type moves. Pinsir is boosted by Rain weather. Pinsir best moveset is Bug Bite and X-Scissor (15.10 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website