Pokemon GO Promo Codes For August 2021: Check Codes For Poke Balls, Berries & Coins Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular mobile video games ever. The augmented reality-based games allow players to discover their favourite Pokemons from the animated series in the real world around them. While the game has faced slight criticism for removing the changes that were introduced for the pandemic, there is no denying that it is still enjoyed by millions of people around the world.

Pokemon Go promo codes 2021

Pokemon Go codes help all the players to attain free items in the game, which help them to boost their in-game progress or are otherwise expensive and hard to get. Among the items that can be attained using the Pokemon Go promo codes are free items such as PokeBalls, avatar skins and more. These redeem codes are refreshed by Niantic every month, and hence players can check back again when codes are released at the beginning of September 2021. However, the availability of these codes is not fixed and they might expire as exhausted by players.

From time to time, Pokemon also collaborates with other brands such as Samsung, Verizon, Starbucks and Sprint to offer limited-time rewards to players. One of the following redeem codes for Pokemon Go unlocks a Samsung Galaxy outfit for players, while previous collaborations with Verizon have offered up to 65 PokeBalls, 2 Incense and a free premium battle raid pass for the players.

KUAXZBJUTP3B7 – Get a Galaxy A Series Outfit

LRQEV2VZ59UDA - 3 piece Verizon outfit, including a mask, jacket, and backpack

HELPPOKEMON - PokeCoins

P2XEAW56TSLUXH3 - 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Max Revives, 30 Pinap Berries

DJTLEKBK2G5EK - 1 PokeCoin, 3 Remote Raid Pass Bundle

How to redeem promo codes in Pokemon Go?