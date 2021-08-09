Pokemon Go Raid: August 2021 Schedule For Mega Raids, Bosses & More

After the Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Pokemon has lineup up a series of events to keep the players engaged. On July 26, 2021, Pokemon announced the Pokemon Go raid schedule and the Pokemon Go mega raids details. During this time, the Pokemon Go Raid bosses include Dialga, Palkia, Mega Charizard X, Mega Ampharos, Mega Beedrill and Mega Pidgeot. Keep reading to know more about the raid and mega raid schedule.
Pokemon Go raid schedule
- Dialga will continue to appear in five-star raids until Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny one!
- Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny one!
- Stay tuned for more updates on which Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids after August 20.
Pokemon Go mega raids details
- Mega Charizard X will continue to appear in Mega Raids until Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
- Mega Ampharos will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
- Mega Beedrill will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
- Mega Pidgeot will appear in Mega Raids from Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Pokemon Go raid hour event
Every Wednesday, Pokemon Go will host a Raid Hour event which will take place from 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM local time.
- Wednesday, August 4, 2021: Dialga
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Palkia
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021: Palkia
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021: Zacian
Pokémon Spotlight Hours
- Tuesday, August 3, 2021: Magnemite will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.
- Tuesday, August 10, 2021: East Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.
- Tuesday, August 17, 2021: West Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021: Skwovet will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021: Wooloo will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.