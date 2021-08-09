Pokemon Go Raid: August 2021 Schedule For Mega Raids, Bosses & More

After the Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Pokemon has lineup up a series of events to keep the players engaged. On July 26, 2021, Pokemon announced the Pokemon Go raid schedule and the Pokemon Go mega raids details. During this time, the Pokemon Go Raid bosses include Dialga, Palkia, Mega Charizard X, Mega Ampharos, Mega Beedrill and Mega Pidgeot. Keep reading to know more about the raid and mega raid schedule.

Pokemon Go raid schedule

Dialga will continue to appear in five-star raids until Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny one!

Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny one!

Stay tuned for more updates on which Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids after August 20.

Pokemon Go mega raids details

Mega Charizard X will continue to appear in Mega Raids until Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Ampharos will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Beedrill will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Pidgeot will appear in Mega Raids from Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Pokemon Go raid hour event

Every Wednesday, Pokemon Go will host a Raid Hour event which will take place from 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM local time.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021: Dialga

Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Palkia

Wednesday, August 18, 2021: Palkia

Wednesday, August 25, 2021: Zacian

Pokémon Spotlight Hours