Pokemon Go Salamence: Learn The Salamence's Best Moveset, Stats, Weaknesses And More

Pokemon Go became one the most played handheld games in recent times. The game brings nostalgic recollections of the widely adored anime and places the major parts in the shoes of a Pokemon Trainer. The game has been planned in a manner where players can really take off of their home and quest for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are also attempting to evolve their existing Pokemons to the next stage. Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Salamence.

Pokemon Go Salamence is found in the Hoenn region and is a part of the third generation of Pokemon. Salamence is a dragon and flying type of pokemon with some killer instincts. Salamence evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Bagon. Salamence evolves from Shelgon when the Pokemon develops a desire to have wings.

Salamence is an extremely strong Pokemon and any player would think themselves to be lucky to find this Pokemon in their collection. Salamence is a Pokemon that knows how to find and how to pound its enemies into the ground. To get the very best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Salamence best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check all these out below:

Pokémon GO Salamence is a Dragon and Flying type Pokemon with a max CP of 4239, 277 attack, 168 defense, and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Salamence is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Salamence is boosted by Windy weather. Salamence best moveset is Dragon Tail and Outrage (19.76 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring games of July 2020. The game uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality. The pokemon fans unquestionably appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus. Everybody finds the Pokemon Go players going around the roads with their phones in their grasp searching for all the extravagant Pokemons they can get. This is one of the games that needs the players to move around instead of sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.