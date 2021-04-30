Pokemon Go Sandslash: Sandslash's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go has become one of the most played handheld games. The game has been arranged in a way where players can truly go out of their homes and look for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are likewise looking to develop their current Pokemons to the following stage. Many need to get familiar with Pokemon Go Sandslash.

Pokemon Go Sandslash

Sandslash is part of the 1st Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This is a popular pokemon that was seen numerous times in the anime series and was a regular part of Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Roster. Sandslash evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Sandshrew, but feeding it 50 Candy in Pokemon Go. Check out the Pokedex Description for Sandslash below:

Sandslash's body is covered by tough spikes, which are hardened sections of its hide. Once a year, the old spikes fall out, to be replaced with new spikes that grow out from beneath the old ones.

Players can also attempt to catch Shiny Sandslash and Alola Sandslash in Pokemon Go, but keep in mind these encounters of any Pokemon are a rare occurrence. This Pokemon is strong, especially with its sharp claws, it can cause lots of damage and the players should consider adding it to their Pokemon Collection. This Pokemon will turn out to be a great addition to the team if the players come to understand Sandslash best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Sandslash Stats below:

Pokémon GO Sandslash is a Ground type Pokemon with a max CP of 2684, 182 attack, 175 defense and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Sandslash weakness is Grass, Ice and Water type moves. Sandslash is boosted by Sunny weather. Sandslash best moveset is Metal Claw and Earthquake (11.92 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Sandslash.

Promo Image Source: sapphydragon Twitter