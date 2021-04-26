Pokemon Go Sawsbuck: Sawsbuck's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Statistics

Pokemon Go has become one of the most played handheld games. The game has been arranged in a way where players get the option to venture out in the real world and try and find new Pokemon for themselves to catch and battle. Players are likewise trying to develop their current Pokemons to the following stage. Many of them need to get familiar with Pokemon Go Sawsbuck.

Pokemon Go Sawsbuck

Sawsbuck is a part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. This Pokemon looks like a reindeer with flowers growing out of its antlers. Sawsbuck evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Deerling and is also known to change its appearance according to the ongoing season. The plants growing on their horns change according to the season. The leaders of the herd possess magnificent horns.

There are 4 types of Sawsbuck, Spring Sawsbuck, Summer Sawsbuck, Autumn Sawsbuck, and Winter Sawsbuck. The Pokemon can only change its appearance before it's caught, once it is caught, it stays in that form. This Pokemon is desired by many players to add to their Pokemon collection. The plus point of this Pokemon is that it knows how to fight. To get the best out of this Pokemon in a battle, the players should check out Sawsbuck best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Sawsbuck stats below:

Pokémon GO Sawsbuck is a Normal and Grass-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2732, 198 attack, 146 defense, and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Sawsbuck weakness is Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison type moves. Sawsbuck is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Sunny weather. Sawsbuck best moveset is Feint Attack and Solar Beam (11.77 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Sawsbuck.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website