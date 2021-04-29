Pokemon Go Sharpedo: Know How To Get Sharpedo In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go has been around for quite some time now, it acquires all Pokemon fun a handheld gadget. Players can discover and get new Pokemon, they can likewise fight their current Pokemon with different players in League Cups and Pokemon Gyms to turn into a definitive Pokemon Master. Players can likewise endeavor different journeys and missions to acquire extra compensations in Pokemon Go. Players want to learn how to get Sharpedo in Pokemon Go.

How to get Sharpedo in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Sharpedo in Pokemon Go is endeavoring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Sharpedo for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. Players can also get a Sharpedo for themselves by catching and evolving Carvanha in Pokemon Go. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Sharpedo Stats

Sharpedo is a part of the 3rd Generation of Pokemon and is known to be found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon looks like a half-shark half-piranha combination. The Pokedex description for this Pokemon reads; “Nicknamed “the bully of the sea,” Sharpedo is widely feared. Its cruel fangs grow back immediately if they snap off. Just one of these Pokémon can thoroughly tear apart a supertanker”.

Sharpedo evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Carvanha. As the Pokedex description explains, Sharpedo is an extremely strong and formidable Pokemon, players should consider finding it and adding it to their collection. Sharpedo can turn out to be a valuable asset to the player’s battling arsenal when used correctly. Check out Pokemon Go Sharpedo's best moveset, weakness, and other stats below:

Pokémon GO Sharpedo is a Water and Dark type Pokemon with a max CP of 2466, 243 attack, 83 defense and 172 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Sharpedo weakness is Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Grass type moves. Sharpedo is boosted by Rain and Fog weather. Sharpedo best moveset is Bite and Crunch (16.30 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website