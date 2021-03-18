Pokemon Go Shiny Thundurus: Will There Be A Shiny Thundurus In The Latest Tier 5 Raid?

Thundurus is one of the legendary Pokemon that is of Electric & Flying-type. His weakness is against Ice and Rock-type moves and his strongest moveset is Thunder Shock & Thunder. The Pokedex tells that as this Pokemon flies around, it shoots lightning all over the place and causes forest fires. It is therefore disliked by many. Continue reading the article to know more about Pokemon Go Shiny Thundurus as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Can Thundurus be Shiny in Pokemon Go

Thundurus is a legendary Electric and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3782, an attack of 266, 164 defence and 188 stamina in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was first introduced in Generation 5 in the Unova region. Thundurus is weak against Ice and Rock-type moves and is boosted by Rain and Windy weather. Its best moves are Thunder Shock and Thunder Punch (14.49 DPS).

One of the most recent updates in Pokemon Go also features a Thundurus Therian forme as a Tier 5 legendary raid boss. This was released on March 16, 2021, from 10 AM local time and will continue till March 30, 2021, 10 AM local time. There is also a high chance for the trainers to meet shiny variants of Thundurus during this raid. Some of the strongest Pokemon which trainers can use to battle and defeat Thundurus are:

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),

Rampardos,

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard),

Rhyperior,

Kyurem (Black).

Thundurus Statistics

Base stats Attack - 266 Defence - 164 Stamina - 188

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,389 Level 35 (wild) - 3,106

Max HP Level 40 - 160

Height - 1.5 m

Weight - 61 kg

Base capture rate - 2%

Base flee rate - 1%

Buddy walk distance - 20 km

Pokemon Go Update