Pokemon Go Shiny Thundurus: Will There Be A Shiny Thundurus In The Latest Tier 5 Raid?

Thundurus is one of the legendary Pokemon that is of Electric & Flying-type. His weakness is against Ice and Rock-type moves and his strongest moveset is Thunder Shock & Thunder. The Pokedex tells that as this Pokemon flies around, it shoots lightning all over the place and causes forest fires. It is therefore disliked by many. Continue reading the article to know more about Pokemon Go Shiny Thundurus as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.
Can Thundurus be Shiny in Pokemon Go
Thundurus is a legendary Electric and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3782, an attack of 266, 164 defence and 188 stamina in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was first introduced in Generation 5 in the Unova region. Thundurus is weak against Ice and Rock-type moves and is boosted by Rain and Windy weather. Its best moves are Thunder Shock and Thunder Punch (14.49 DPS).
One of the most recent updates in Pokemon Go also features a Thundurus Therian forme as a Tier 5 legendary raid boss. This was released on March 16, 2021, from 10 AM local time and will continue till March 30, 2021, 10 AM local time. There is also a high chance for the trainers to meet shiny variants of Thundurus during this raid. Some of the strongest Pokemon which trainers can use to battle and defeat Thundurus are:
- Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),
- Rampardos,
- Darmanitan (Galarian Standard),
- Rhyperior,
- Kyurem (Black).
Thundurus Statistics
- Base stats
- Attack - 266
- Defence - 164
- Stamina - 188
- Max CP with weather boost
- Level 25 (raids) - 2,389
- Level 35 (wild) - 3,106
- Max HP
- Height - 1.5 m
- Weight - 61 kg
- Base capture rate - 2%
- Base flee rate - 1%
- Buddy walk distance - 20 km
Pokemon Go Update
- Date, Time, and Region
- Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
- Features
- Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
- Examples are:
- Bulbasaur,
- Pikachu,
- Jigglypuff,
- Alolan Grimer,
- Seel, Marill,
- Sunkern,
- Murkrow,
- Slugma,
- Aron,
- Trapinch, and
- Drifloon.
- Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
- Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
- Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
- Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
- Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
- Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
- Encounter with Alolan Muk
- Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
- A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
- A free box containing three Incense!