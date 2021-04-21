Trubbish is one of the Poison-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 96, a defence of 122, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 1131 in Pokemon GO. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 of the Unova region. This Pokemon is weak against Ground and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy weather. Trubbish's best moves are Pound and Gunk Shot (6.76 DPS). Continue reading the article to know how to catch and find Pokemon Go Shiny trubbish.

How to Catch and Find Shiny Trubbish in Pokemon Go?

Thanks to the latest sustainable timed event in Pokemon Go, players will be able to encounter Trubbish in the wild much more than they normally spawn. This will increase your chance of coming across with a shiny one. Because of the increased spawn rate for Trubbish, you should be able to open Pokemon Go and find a shiny Trubbish without having to walk around too much. If you can't find one after a few minutes of searching, try using a Lure Module or some Incense.

Trubbish can appear in one-star raid battles as well, so you should be able to find a large Trubbish to fight at a Raid location near you. When you defeat a Trubbish in a Raid, you might discover that it's a shiny one when you try to capture it. Trubbish and Garbodor, its evolved version, are both Poison-type Pokemon. This means they're vulnerable to Psychic and Ground-type attacks. Having these two forms of Pokemon in your squad would also be extremely beneficial.

Trubbish Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 96

It has a base defence of 122

It has base stamina of 137

Max HP at Level 40 is 120

The base capture rate is 30%

The base flee rate is 9%

In the latest Pokemon Go update, it was announced that the two-handed Pokemon known as Binacle is going to make its debut in Pokemon Go and many other Pokemon including Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and more will start spawning more in the wild than they normally do.

Image Source: Nintendo