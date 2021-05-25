Pokemon Go Sneasel Locations: Where To Find This Dark-type Pokemon In The Game?

Sneasel is one of the Dark-type Pokemon with stats of 189 attack, a defence of 146, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 2319 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. Sneasel is known to be weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Snow weather. Its best moves are Feint Attack and Avalanche. So how to get Sneasel in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Sneasel Catching Guide

Sneasel is a Dark/Ice-type Pokemon from the Johto area that can be found in Pokemon GO's Tier One raids. This Pokemon is special in that it has an unusual spawn Shiny score, despite the fact that the regular version is not difficult to find in the wild. For those looking for a Shiny Sneasel, the easiest way to locate one is to try to get as many Sneasels as possible to appear in general. If you check each one separately, there's a chance it'll be a Shiny Pokemon. However, finding a Shiny Pokemon is incredibly difficult, so players will have to be careful when searching for one.

As for the latest update in Pokemon go, it is back with another community day event for the month of June. In this Pokemon Go update, Gible, the dragon-type Pokemon famous by the name of the Land Shark Pokémon, is going to be featured in a Community Day event in June 2021. Here are all the details for the upcoming event:

Date + Time Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Here are all the features and bonuses Gible can be seen in the wild more often. You could come across a Shiny one if you're lucky. The players will be able to evolve Gabite (Gible's Evolution) during the event or for up to two hours afterward, giving them a Garchomp that knows the Earth Power attack. During Community Day, players can also take a few photos for a surprise. A special one-time-purchase Community Day Box with 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Charged TM will be available for 1,280 PokéCoins. You can read the Gible Community Day-exclusive Special Research tale, Just a Nibble, for $1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). Players should keep an eye on the website to find out when the tickets for the "Just a Nibble Special Research storey" go on sale. These tickets are non-refundable, and players should keep in mind that this Special Research will not include an in-game trophy. There will be two bonuses, one will be a 3× Catch XP and the second one will be a bonus by which any Incense that is activated during the event will last for three hours.



IMAGE: Nintendo