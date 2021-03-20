Pokemon Go Solgaleo: Check Out How To Get Solgaleo In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is perhaps the most acclaimed versatile gaming application out there today. This game furnishes the players with a heap of highlights that help them feel like real Pokemon Trainers preparing to be Pokemon Masters sometime in the not-so-distant future. Niantic has been continually developing their game to furnish the players with more highlights and furthermore to grow their scope to different players. Many have been asking how to get Solgaleo in Pokemon Go?

How to get Solgaleo in Pokemon Go?

Solgaleo hasn’t been added to Pokemon Go Roster yet, when it will be, the players can go about catching this pokemon as they would catch any other Pokemon in the game. The best approach to get a Solgaleo in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Solgaleo for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Solgaleo is a legendary Pokemon, so it won’t be an easy task to catch it.

Pokemon Go Solgaleo Stats

Solgaleo is a legendary Pokemon that is a part of the 7th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Alola region. Any players would find themselves lucky if they could bag themselves a legendary Pokemon for their collection. Solgaleo is an absolute beast, with devasting attack power. Check out Solgaleo's stats and weaknesses below:

Pokémon GO Solgaleo is a legendary Psychic and Steel-type Pokemon with a max CP of 5447, 280 attack, 210 defense, and 289 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Alola region (Gen 7). Solgaleo is vulnerable to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type moves. Solgaleo is boosted by Windy and Snow weather.

