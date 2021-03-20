Pokemon Go Solgaleo's Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Pokemon?

Solgaleo was introduced in Generation 7 and it is a Psychic/Steel-type Pokémon who is also known as the Sunne Pokémon. According to the lore, Solgaleo has always received honour and respect as an emissary of the sun and his body is able to hold a large amount of energy. Appearance-wise his most remarkable part is its flowing mane which resembles a sun. Continue reading the article to know more about this legendary beast Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Solgaleo Best Moveset

Solgaleo is a legendary Psychic and Steel-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 280, a defence of 210 and stamina of 289 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 7 of the Alola region. Solgaleo is weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost and Ground-type moves and its moves are boosted by Windy and Snow weather. Here are the location details of this Pokemon:

Sun - Altar of the Sunne

Moon - Trade/migrate from another game

Ultra Sun - Mahalo Trail

Ultra Moon - Trade/migrate from another game

Let's Go Pikachu -

Let's Go Eevee - Not available in this game

Sword & Shield - Location data not yet available

Pokemon Go - Not available in the game

Solgaleo Best Movesets

1 - Flare Blitz => Power 120 (Type Fire)

2 - Solar Beam => Power 120 (Type Grass)

3 - Sunsteel Strike => Power 100 (Type Steel)

4 - Giga Impact => Power 150 (Type Normal)

5 - Steel Roller => Power 130 (Type Steel)

6 - Meteor Beam => Power 120 (Type Rock)

Solgaleo Evolution

Cosmog(Psychic) transforms at Level 43 to Cosmoem(Psychic)

Cosmoem(Psychic) At Level 53, in Pokémon Sun or Ultra Sun, it transforms to Solgaleo (Psychic · Steel)

Cosmoem(Psychic) At Level 53, in Pokémon Moon or Ultra Moon, it transforms to Lunala (Psychic · Ghost)



Additional Statistics

It is from Generation 7

It Falls under the Legendary category

The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 0%.

The required distance for buddy is 1 km

It cannot be put in a gym or be transferred

The Stardust and Candy cost for Second Charge move is unknown

Pokemon Go Update