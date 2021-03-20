Pokemon Go Solgaleo's Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Pokemon?

Solgaleo was introduced in Generation 7 and it is a Psychic/Steel-type Pokémon who is also known as the Sunne Pokémon. According to the lore, Solgaleo has always received honour and respect as an emissary of the sun and his body is able to hold a large amount of energy. Appearance-wise his most remarkable part is its flowing mane which resembles a sun. Continue reading the article to know more about this legendary beast Pokemon.
Pokemon Go Solgaleo Best Moveset
Solgaleo is a legendary Psychic and Steel-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 280, a defence of 210 and stamina of 289 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 7 of the Alola region. Solgaleo is weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost and Ground-type moves and its moves are boosted by Windy and Snow weather. Here are the location details of this Pokemon:
- Sun - Altar of the Sunne
- Moon - Trade/migrate from another game
- Ultra Sun - Mahalo Trail
- Ultra Moon - Trade/migrate from another game
- Let's Go Pikachu -
- Let's Go Eevee - Not available in this game
- Sword & Shield - Location data not yet available
- Pokemon Go - Not available in the game
Solgaleo Best Movesets
- 1 - Flare Blitz => Power 120 (Type Fire)
- 2 - Solar Beam => Power 120 (Type Grass)
- 3 - Sunsteel Strike => Power 100 (Type Steel)
- 4 - Giga Impact => Power 150 (Type Normal)
- 5 - Steel Roller => Power 130 (Type Steel)
- 6 - Meteor Beam => Power 120 (Type Rock)
Solgaleo Evolution
- Cosmog(Psychic) transforms at Level 43 to Cosmoem(Psychic)
- Cosmoem(Psychic)
- At Level 53, in Pokémon Sun or Ultra Sun, it transforms to Solgaleo (Psychic · Steel)
- Cosmoem(Psychic)
- At Level 53, in Pokémon Moon or Ultra Moon, it transforms to Lunala (Psychic · Ghost)
Additional Statistics
- It is from Generation 7
- It Falls under the Legendary category
- The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 0%.
- The required distance for buddy is 1 km
- It cannot be put in a gym or be transferred
- The Stardust and Candy cost for Second Charge move is unknown
Pokemon Go Update
- Date, Time, and Region
- Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
- Features
- Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
- Examples are:
- Bulbasaur,
- Pikachu,
- Jigglypuff,
- Alolan Grimer,
- Seel, Marill,
- Sunkern,
- Murkrow,
- Slugma,
- Aron,
- Trapinch, and
- Drifloon.
- Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
- Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
- Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
- Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
- Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
- Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
- Encounter with Alolan Muk
- Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
- A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
- A free box containing three Incense!