Pokemon Go Spring Event Details Out: Check Schedule, Pokemon Debuts And Bonuses Here

The Pokemon Go Spring event will begin on April 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time and end on April 18, 2022, at 08:00 PM local time. During the event, four new Pokemons are debuting in the game, including Togetic, Togekiss, Lopunny and the legendary Pokemon Tapu Bulu. Find the Pokemon Go Spring event schedule, event bonuses, research task details and other details are given below.

Pokemon Go Sprint event wild encounters

During the event, players can encounter Pikachu wearing a flower crown, Nidoran, Jigglypuff, Eevee wearing a flower crown, Whismur, Buneary wearing a flower crown, Bunnelby, Chansey and Togetic. Players might also be able to come across the shiny form of some of the Pokemons mentioned above.

Pokemon Go Spring event bonuses

2× Hatch Candy

1/2 Hatch Distance

2× Lucky Egg Duration

Team GO Rocket grunts will have more Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute in their parties

Pokemon Go Limited Research Day

During the event, Limited Research tasks will be available when players spin Photo Discs at PokeStops. When users complete the tasks, they will get a chance to encounter Exeggcute If players are lucky, they can encounter a Shiny form of the Pokemon as well. Additionally, players will be able to evolve the Exeggcute during the event to get an Alolan Exeggcutor that knows that charged attack Draco Meteor.

Pokemon Go Battle Day

The game will conduct Go Battle Day: Beginner's Paradise from April 17, 222, 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM local time. The official website of the game says that "with the beginner-friendly Great League and Little Cup active, XP from Timed Research available, and an avatar item up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to try out the GO Battle League!" Other details will be availble within the game.

During the event, players will be able to get themed stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop. These stickers will be available for the players through the remainder of the season. The Spring event will also host a collection challenge to collect themed Pokemon. Stay tuned for more updates related to Pokemon Go and other gaming news.