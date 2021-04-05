Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2021: Learn All About This Event In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been introducing various events throughout the years ever since its release in 2016. One such event is the Spring into Spring 2021. If you are looking for a complete guide about the Spring into Spring event, then you have landed in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Spring into Spring event, the complete details about the Spring into Spring event in Pokemon Go and more.

The Spring into Spring event is a Spring themed event in Pokemon Go. It comprises both Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and various field research tasks. Usually, Collection Challenges include hunting down specific list of Pokemon related to the theme and in this case, the Spring theme. In the upcoming section, we will look at the complete details of Spring into Spring event in Pokemon Go.

The complete details of Spring into Spring event in Pokemon Go

The Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go tasks you with catching 10 Pokémon which are connected to the spring season. As we’ve mentioned earlier, you have to catch all of these Pokemon as well as win raids and field research tasks to complete this event and get the rewards. Below, we will give you the list of Pokemon you need to catch during the Spring into Spring event. Read it carefully and note it down.

Exeggcute in the wild.

Shadow Exeggcute Team Go Rocket Grunts.

Buneary in the wild and field research tasks.

Bunnelby in the wild and one-star raids.

Plusle in the wild.

Minun in the wild.

Flower Crown Pikachu in the wild and one-star raids.

Diggersby evolution requires Bunnelby candy.

Azumarill field research tasks and three-star raids.

Flower Crown Chansey in the wild and field research tasks.

Rewards for catching all the Pokemon. Completing the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge will reward you with 2500 XP, 50 Lopunny Mega Energy, and a Lucky Egg.

Tips for successfully completing this event. If you are having trouble finding one of the Pokémon for the Collection Challenge, then try using an Incense to bring Pokémon to your location.

Make sure you keep an eye out for both invaded Pokestop and Team Go Rocket balloons in your quest to find Shadow Exeggcute and don't forget to collect some Potions as well.

Placing a Magnetic Lure Module at a Pokestop will help you find both Plusle and Minun.

If you have a spare Remote Raid pass, then you can use it to battle Bunnelby, Flower Crown Pikachu, or Azumarill in a raid from wherever you are.

Collecting and completing the exclusive Spring into Spring field research tasks will grant you encounters with a number of Pokémon from the Collection Challenge. And that’s all you need to know about the Spring into Spring event in Pokemon Go.

Image source: Niantic