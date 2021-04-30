Pokemon Go Steelix: Know Steelix's Best Moveset, Weakness And More

Pokemon Go has genuinely reenacted the universe of Pokemon into the real world. Players are constantly immersed in the game attempting to discover and get new Pokemon for their assortment. There are numerous different exercises players can participate in the game which incorporates, research tasks, incubating eggs, journeys, evolutions, raids, and considerably more. Players have been looking to find out about new pokemon, their qualities, and how to get them in the game. The entirety of this data assists the players with dominating Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go Steelix is what many players have been inquisitive about.

Pokemon Go Steelix

Steelix is part of the 2nd Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Jhoto region. Many players would remember Brock’s Onix evolve into Steelix in the iconic Anime Series. Steelix evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Onix by feeding it 50 Candy and a Metal Coat in Pokemon Go. Check out Steelix’s Pokedex description below:

Steelix lives even further underground than Onix. This Pokémon is known to dig toward the earth's core. There are records of this Pokémon reaching a depth of over six-tenths of a mile underground.

Players can also attempt to catch Shiny Steelix in Pokemon Go, but keep in mind Shiny encounters of any Pokemon are a rare occurrence. From its appearance and sheer strength, this Pokemon is a must-have for any player in the game. This Pokemon will help solidify the player’s battling arsenal and provide them with the edge they need. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Steelix best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Steelix Stats below:

Pokémon GO Steelix is a Steel and Ground type Pokemon with a max CP of 2729, 148 attack, 272 defense and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Steelix weakness is Fighting, Fire, Ground and Water type moves. Steelix is boosted by Snow and Sunny weather. Steelix best moveset is Iron Tail and Heavy Slam (10.54 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Steelix.

Promo Image Source: _stoneartistry_ Twitter