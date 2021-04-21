Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Is Here: What Steps To Complete For This Timed Event?

Sustainability Week is the most recent Pokémon Go celebration, and it is motivated by the need to protect the environment. Binacle will also make his Pokémon GO debut, and a free Sustainability Week T-shirt avatar item will be available in the store. Players will be able to complete the Sustainability Week research quest as well as unique field research assignments to win encounters with different Pokemon. Continue reading the article to know all about this latest update in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Timed Research

Sustainability Week Steps

First Step You need to use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Oddish encounter Catch 7 Water-type Pokémon - Goldeen encounter Catch 7 Pokémon with Weather Boost - Bellsprout encounter Completing all these will reward you with: 1000 XP, 20 Mega Venusaur Energy and a Turtwig encounter

Second Step You need to use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Tangela encounter Catch 5 different species of Grass-type Pokémon - Ferroseed encounter Send 5 Gifts to friends - Phanpy encounter Completing all these will reward you with: 1500 XP, 20 Mega Venusaur Energy and a Grotle encounter

Third Step You need to use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Sunny Cherrim encounter Catch 40 Grass-type Pokémon - Alolan Diglett encounter Use an Incense - Binacle encounter Completing all these will reward you with: 2500 XP, 60 Mega Venusaur Energy and a Venusaur encounter



Pokemon Go Update - Sustainability Week

Date + Time Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features The two-handed Pokemon known as Binacle is going to make its debut in Pokemon Go Other Pokemon like Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and more will be appearing more often in the wild. Keep searching in the wild and you might also be able to encounter a Shiny Trubbish The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs Diglett, Tangela, Goldeen, Budew, Cherubi, Finneon, Drilbur. Vileplume, Alolan Exeggutor, Trubbish, Binacle, and more will be appearing in raids. Complete event-exclusive Field Research to earn encounters with Cottonee, Chespin, Binacle, and more. There will also be event-exclusive Timed Research for you to enjoy. A free Sustainability Week T-shirt avatar item will be available in the shop!



The following rewards will be available on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tier 1(2,500 activations) Five-star raids will appear more often.

Tier 2 (5,000 activations) A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. Players who received the rewards from Tier 1 will also remain active.

Tier 3 (10,000 activations) A 2× Catch XP bonus will be live. The rewards from Tiers 1 and 2 will remain active.



Image Source: Nintendo