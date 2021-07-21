Pokemon Go Team Rocket Fight Guide: How To Beat Team Rocket Boss In The Game?

Pokemon go had added Team Rocket battles back in 2019 but they are still releasing new content for the same. A new fight against Giovanni from team Rocket has been trending amongst the gaming community. The players have been asking specific questions like how to defeat Giovanni and how to beat Team Rocket boss in the game. To help these players, here is all the information required to defeat the Team Rocket boss. Read more to know about Giovanni counter attacks in the game.

How to defeat Giovanni in Pokemon Go?

The Pokemon Go players have been trying to find some hints and information regarding the new Team Rocket boss fight. Knowing about the Pokemons Giovanni is going to use might help you dominate the battle easily. The first Pokemon is going to be a Normal-type Pokemon called Persian which is very vulnerable to Fighting-type Pokemons and attacks. So using Pokemon like Machamp, Poliwrath and Pangoro to fight Giovanni in Pokemon go. The second round of the fight will feature a new Pokemon called Kangaskhan. This is also a Fighting-type Pokemon and the players can use these Fighting-type Pokemons that have been mentioned above. Then Giovanni will use a Nidoking that is a Poison-type Pokemon. Defeating this one might not be as difficult because a number of counters are available with Ice, Psychic and Water-type Pokemons in the game.

The next one is going to be a Dragon-type Pokemon called Garchomp and defeating this one will finish the 2nd round of the fight against Team Rocket’s Giovanni. The players can opt for any Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon from their Pokeverse in the game. Defeating this one will take you through to the third and final round of the fight. The players then have to fight Ho-Oh which is a Legendary Fire & Flying-type Pokemon. Defeating this one might be very difficult. So using a Water and Electric-type Pokemon with high XP is certainly recommended. To help the players here is also a video taken from Youtube that can show how to get through this fight. No other information has been released about this fight yet.