Pokemon Go Therian Forme: Learn More About The 3 Therian Forme Legendary Pokemon Here

March has been going great for Pokemon Go, they are here with an all-new season filled with new events and Pokemon to catch. Season of Legends is the main theme for this season of the game. New Legendary Pokemons have been added that players will encounter through different aspects of the game. Players will also have a chance to get their hands on new types of Pokemon this season too. Pokemon Go Research will have new rewards for the players to unlock. Many want to learn more about Pokemon Go Therian Forme.

Pokemon Go Therian Forme

Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus are the Therian Forme Legendary Pokemon that have been added to the game. Players will encounter these Pokemon in the 5-star raids. The Therian Forme Pokemon will be the raid bosses for these encounters and the players will get a chance to expand their Pokedex.

Therian Forme Guide

The Therian Forme Guide will help the players learn more about these legendary Pokemon. There are 3 Types of Therian Forme Pokemon, check out their descriptions and stats below:

Therian Forme Tornadus:

Pokémon GO Therian Tornadus is a legendary Pokemon with Flying-type skill. It was originally found in the Unova region, the fifth generation of Pokemon. Therian Tornadus's weakness is Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Tornadus stats are boosted by Windy weather. This Pokemon has a max CP of 3635, 238 attack, 189 defense, and 188 stamina in Pokemon GO. Tornadus's (Therian Forme) best moves are Bite and Hurricane (15.09 DPS).

Therian Forme Thundurus:

Pokémon GO Therian Thundurus is a legendary Pokemon with Flying and Electric-type skills. It was originally found in the Unova region, the fifth generation of Pokemon. Therian Thundurus' weakness is Ice and Rock-type moves. Thundurus stats boosted by Rain and Windy weather. This Pokemon has a max CP of 4137, 295 attack, 161 defense, and 188 stamina in Pokemon GO. Thundurus's (Therian Forme) best moves are Thunder Shock and Thunder (17.09 DPS).

Therian Forme Landorus: