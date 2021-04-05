Pokemon Go Timburr: How To Catch Timburr In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go has taken over the handheld gaming section almost entirely. It is one of the most popular location-based simulation games out there today. Players all around the world use this game to find and catch new types of Pokemon. The game has also installed a battle system that players can use to test out their abilities to be a Pokemon Trainer. On top of all this, the game uses AR and GPS technology to simulate a world where players need to move around places in reality to find new Pokemon to catch and battle. Many players wish to learn certain attributes and catching techniques about certain Pokemon.

How to catch Timburr in Pokemon Go?

Numerous players have asked how to catch Timburr in Pokemon Go. The best approach to get a Timburr in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Timburr for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any type of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Timburr Stats

Timburr is one of the Pokemon that has been added recently in the game. This Pokemon is part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. This Pokemon is known to carry a log around which it uses for construction abilities. Timburr evolution in Pokemon Go is Gurdurr, the players have to feed the Pokemon 50 Candy to perform the Timburr evolution in the game.

Timburr is a fighting type Pokemon which makes it a great catch in the game. This Pokemon has the instincts that are required to survive in combat situations. Pokemon Go players can consider adding Timburr to their battling arsenal to make it stronger. To get the best out of this Pokemon in the game, the players should get well versed with Timburr best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Timburr Stats below:

Pokémon GO Timburr is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1487, 134 attack, 87 defense, and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Timburr is vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. Timburr is boosted by Cloudy weather. Timburr best moveset is Low Kick and Brick Break (7.91 DPS).

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoHub.net website