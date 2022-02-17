Pokemon Go Tour's Second Edition In India: Trainers To Encounter Pokemon From Johto Region

Pokemon Go Tour is about to celebrate its second edition of the global event in India soon. A celebration of all things Johto, the event will last for one day and provide Trainers in India with the opportunity to encounter Pokemon from the Johto region. The event is scheduled for 26th February 2022, from 09:00 AM to 09:00 PM IST. Trainers will be able to earn a brand-new Masterwork Research line by completing the Special Research tasks from the ticketed version of the event. On completing the Master Research, tasks trainers will get a chance to encounter the Legendary Shadow Pokemon, Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh for the first time ever.

Trainers can take part in the event with either the Gold Version or Silver Version in the ticketed version of the event. Trainers will have exactly 12 hours to catch, hatch, battle, trade and evolve every Pokemon originally encountered in the Johto region, including the elusive Unown. During the event, Trainers will also be able to encounter several Shiny variants of these Pokemon. There will be five different hourly habitats active throughout the event, each inspired by some of the iconic locations in the Johto region.

The version of the ticketed event Trainer picks will determine some of the Pokemon they are more likely to encounter and which Pokemon have an increased chance of being Shiny. Those who do not purchase the tickets will also be able to encounter different Pokemons in the game unlock special attacks for Lugia and Ho-Oh. For more details, one can visit the https://pokemongolive.com/en/events/gotour/2022/ website.

Tickets for Pokemon Go Tour

During the event, 8 GO Gym Trainer characters will be appearing on the in-game map. Pokemon GO held a contest at the end of January to give Trainers a chance to appear in the game. The tickets for the Pokemon GO Tour: Johto are currently live and can be purchased in-game for INR 1,050. The global price for the ticket is set at US $11.99. This time around, Trainers will be able to get their hands on the Mythical Pokemon Celebi that knows the attack Magical Leaf.