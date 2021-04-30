Pokemon Go Trapinch: Learn Trapinch Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go is a powerful and popular game that has definitely influenced the younger generation in a really good way. Thanks to the constant and significant updates with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Trapinch in Pokemon Go, Trapinch best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more. Read on to learn more!

The complete stat details of Trapinch in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details of Trapinch in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your efforts in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Trapinch is a Ground type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 1274. The Pokedex description of Trapinch states that the nest of Trapinch is a sloped, bowl-like pit dug in the sand. This Pokémon patiently waits for prey to tumble down the pit. Its giant jaws have enough strength to crush even boulders. In the upcoming sections, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Trapinch in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 162.

Defense, 78.

Stamina, 128.

The biological details of Trapinch

Trapinch is an orange, insectoid Pokémon. It has a round body with a white underside and four stumpy legs. It also has a proportionally large head, small black eyes with twinkle-shaped pupils, and a zigzagging mouth. The large jaws of Trapinch are powerful enough to crush boulders. It lives in arid deserts, and it can go a week without water. Instead of actively hunting prey, it digs into the sand to build its bowl- or cone-shaped nests, where it waits for prey to stumble inside and become trapped. The weight of this Pokémon's large head makes Trapinch move slower but becomes vulnerable after falling or rolling into their backs. Its natural predator is Sandile.

Trapinch best moveset

The best moveset for Trapinch is Mud Shot and Dig when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Trapinch weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Grass, Ice, and Water moves.

Trapinch evolution

Trapinch eventually evolves into Vibrava.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic