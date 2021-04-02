Pokemon Go Tricky Pokemon Timed Research: When Does The Latest Timed Research Event Start?

Throughout the month of April, Pokemon Go will continue to bring new challenges to its players. There are also a few surprises to be unveiled outside of the Group Days, Spotlight Hours, and other seasonal activities taking place in the Spring. So the players should definitely complete this timed event as these research events are just a one-time event. Continue reading to know more about this Tricky Pokemon Timed Research and Tasks.

Pokemon Go Tricky Pokemon Timed Research

From April 1st at 12 a.m. local time to April 8th at 11:59 p.m. local time, the Tricky Pokemon Timed Research event will take place. The Super Rocket Radar, which will allow players to hunt down and defeat Giovanni, is the final reward for completing this mission. Players will be able to find wild Aipom, Crogunk, Purrloin, and possibly a Ditto during this time span. Not only that but by beating Giovanni in a game, players will be able to encounter a Shadow Zapdos.

To track down Giovanni, players will receive an extra 100 Stardust, 100 XP, and Super Rocket Radar. It shouldn't be too difficult to complete this Timed Research Task. To track down members of Team Go Rocket. Simply go out into the world and track down the miscoloured PokeStops to fight.

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts (100 XP),

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 1 Time (100 XP),

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon (100 XP).

Pokemon Go Update

One of the latest updates in Pokemon Go is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends. Follow the steps below to invite your friend:

To get your referral code, go to the Friends screen and tap Invite.

Offer the code to a Pokémon GO newbie or someone who hasn't played in at least 90 days.

You'll both start earning rewards once they enter your referral code, either during the sign-up process or later on the Friends screen.

You'll both get more rewards as your friend hits milestones on their journey.

Image Source: Nintendo