Pokemon Go Tynamo: Learn How To Get Tynamo In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most well-known handheld game out there today. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has plenty of Pokemon for the players to catch and they continue to add new ones with each update. Numerous players want to learn how to get Tynamo in Pokemon Go.

How to get Tynamo in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Tynamo will have boosted spawns during the Charge Up event, along with other electric-type Pokemon. The best approach to get a Tynamo in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Tynamo for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Tynamo Stats

Tynamo is one of the 5th generation Pokemon and is found in the Unova region. This Pokemon looks like a white-coloured fish. Its appearance is harmless, but it can cause lethal electrical damage in water, which amplifies its attack. Tynamo evolution is Eelektrik, and it costs 25 candies to perform the Tynamo evolution. Players can also attempt to catch Shiny Tynamo in Pokemon Go, but this is a hard job as spawns of shiny editions are rare finds.

Tynamo is a great Pokemon for battles and raids. This pokemon can be a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal. Players can get the best out of this Pokemon if they learn Tynamo best moveset, stats and weaknesses, check them out below:

Pokémon GO Tynamo is a Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 917, 105 attack, 78 defense, and 111 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Tynamo is vulnerable to Ground-type moves. Tynamo is boosted by Rain weather. Tynamo best moveset is Spark and Struggle (4.61 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.