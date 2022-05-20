Pokemon Go update: Season of Alola finale event to take place on May 25; details here

Pokemon Go is about to host the Season of Alola finale in the coming week. To recall, the Season of Alola began on March 1, 2022. Over the months, the season conducted a lot of themed events in the game. Now that it is nearing its end, Pokemon Go has released details about the finale event. Keep reading to know more about the Pokemon Go Season of Alola finale event's schedule, available research tasks and more.

Pokemon Go Season of Alola finale event schedule

The Pokemon Go Season of Alola finale event is named Alola to Alola. The event will begin on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. During the event, "trainers can embark on a branching Special Research story that offers different tasks and rewards based on the path you choose."

End-of-Season Special Research tasks

Complete all four of the event-exclusive Special Research stories by June 1, 2022, at 9:59 a.m. local time, to unlock a bonus end-of-Season Special Research story. Tickets to access the end-of-Season Special Research story will also be available in the shop for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in players' local currency. Trainers who obtain the end-of-Season Special Research story by completing the four individual Special Research paths will be able to purchase the ticket in the shop for additional rewards.

Special Research: Alola to Alola – Melemele Island path

Trainers who are most interested in Melemele Island and spending time with their friends should pick this research path. These tasks will focus on social challenges like sending Gifts and taking snapshots. They will offer rewards like two Poffins, a Lure Module, four Lucky Eddgs, an encounter with Alolan Raichu and more.

Special Research: Alola to Alola – Akala Island path

Trainers who are most interested in Akala Island and adventuring should pick this research path. These tasks will focus on challenges like exploring a certain amount of kilometres or spinning PokéStops, They will offer rewards like an Incense, two Incubators, a super Incubator, an encounter with Alolan Marowak and more.

Special Research: Alola to Alola – Ula’ula Island path

Trainers who are most interested in Ula’Ula Island and catching Pokémon should pick this research path. These tasks will focus on challenges like catching a certain amount of Pokémon or performing certain types of Throws, and they’ll offer rewards like a glacial Lure, a magnetic Lure, four incense, an encounter with Alolan Vulpix and more.

Special Research: Alola to Alola – Poni Island path

Trainers who are most interested in Poni Island and battling should pick this research path! These tasks will focus on challenges like winning in Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League or defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders, and they'll get rewards like a rocket radar, three Star Pieces, a premium Battle Pass and more.

These Pokemons will appear more frequently in the wild

During the Alola to Alola event, the following Pokemons will appear more frequently in the wild

Alolan Rattata (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Cubone (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Alolan Meowth (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Alolan Exeggutor (possibility to encounter shiny form)

Pokemons to be featured in raids

One-Star Raids

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Grimer

Rockruff

Three-Star Raids

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Marowak

Five-Star Raids