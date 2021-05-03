Pokemon Go Venusaur: How To Obtain This Grass/poison-type Pokemon?

Venusaur is one of the Grass and Poison-type Pokemon that has stats: an attack of 198, defence of 189, stamina of 190, and a max CP of 3075 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This Pokemon is weak against Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. So how to obtain Pokemon Go Venusaur? Take a look at this comprehensive guide on Venusaur as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

How to Get Venusaur in Pokemon Go?

Venusaur is a grass-type pokemon, and grass-type pokemon are mostly found in grassy areas. This includes areas such as fields and woodland, as well as parks, gardens, and golf courses. For its secondary type, it is a Poison-type and therefore it can also be found in ponds, rivers, lakes, factories, offices, and industrial areas of cities. Many Pokemon Go players have also confirmed that Venusaur spawn rates are higher near farmland, farms, woods, gardens, parks, and other green areas.

Since it is very hard to come across a Venusaur in the wild, so finding and catching a Bulbasaur and then evolving it into Ivysaur and then into Venusaur might be the slowest but easiest way. Bulbasaur can be caught in the wild, so go to a location where there are dense forests or parks if you want to catch one. To capture a Bulbasaur, simply look for nests where 2KM eggs can be found (nests are places where you find pokemon eggs of that particular pokemon). If you have located a nest, take a 2KM egg and hatch it to get a Bulbasaur.

Combat Power of Venusaur as a Raid Boss

Tier 1 - 7451

Tier 2 - 12907

Tier 3 - 18253

Tier 4 - 28861

Tier 5 - 37259

Tier 5+ - 45633

Since Venusaur is a Grass/Poison-type Pokémon, this makes it weak against Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic moves. Some of the strongest Pokémon that you can use to beat Venusaur are: Mewtwo, Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Deoxys (Attack), Reshiram, Chandelure.

Image Source: Nintendo