Pokemon Go Virizion: Check Out How To Get Virizion In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go has become one of the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic recollections of the widely adored anime and places the major parts in the shoes of a Pokemon Trainer. The game has been planned in a manner where players can really take off of their home and quest for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are also attempting to evolve their existing Pokemons to the next stage. Many players want to learn how to get Virizion in Pokemon Go?

How to get Virizion in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to catch a Virizion in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Virizion for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Virizion Stats

Virizion is a part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and can be found commonly in the Unova region. Virizion is a legendary Pokemon of the Unova region. Virizion evolution doesn’t exist as most Legendary Pokemon do not evolve. Virizion is a Legendary Pokemon and that makes it a must-have in Pokemon Go. Check out Virizion Pokedex description below:

A legend tells of this Pokémon working together with Cobalion and Terrakion to protect the Pokémon of the Unova region.

Apart from being Legendary, this is also one of the strongest Pokemon out there. If players are lucky, they will encounter Virizion and will be able to catch it and add it to their Pokemon Collection. Virizion is a great asset to any battling arsenal, as it will carry any battle on its back. To get the best out of this Pokemon, players should get well versed with Virizion best moveset, weakness and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Virizion Stats below:

Pokémon GO Virizion is a legendary Grass and Fighting type Pokemon with a max CP of 3417, 192 attack, 229 defense and 209 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Virizion weakness is Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison and Psychic type moves. Virizion is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Virizion best moveset is Quick Attack and Leaf Blade (12.77 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE