Pokemon Go Volcarona: Here Are Some Of The Best Move Combos Of Volcarona In Pokemon Go

Volcarona evolves from Larvesta which will cost the players a total of 400 Candy. The Pokedex tells about this Pokemon that it was said to have hatched from a fiery cocoon in order to save people and Pokémon who were suffering from the cold.. Continue reading the article to know how to get Volcarona in Pokemon Go and its strongest move combos.

Pokemon Go Volcarona Best Moveset

Volcarona is one of the Bug and Fire type Pokemon in the game with stats of 264 attack, a defence of 189, stamina of 198 and a max CP of 4106 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. Volcarona weakness is towards Flying, Rock and Water type moves and its attacks get boosted by Rain and Sunny weather. Volcarona's best moves are Bug Bite and Overheat (18.56 DPS). Below mentioned are some more strong move combos of this Pokemon:

Bug Bite + Overheat - DPS => 18.56

Fire Spin + Overheat - DPS => 18.33

Bug Bite + Bug Buzz - DPS => 16.56

Fire Spin + Solar Beam - DPS => 16.30

Bug Bite + Solar Beam - DPS => 16.23

Fire Spin + Bug Buzz - DPS => 15.73

Fire Spin + Hurricane - DPS => 15.37

Bug Bite + Hurricane - DPS => 14.33

Volcarona Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 264

It has a base defence of 189

It has base stamina of 198

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 5 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,556

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 2,075

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 3,113

Max CP at Level 40 is 3,632

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,594

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 3,373

Max HP at Level 40 is 168

It reaches a height of 1.6m

It reaches a weight of 46 kg

The base capture rate is 10%

The base flee rate is 7%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

IMAGE: Nintendo