Pokemon Go: What Is Magcargo? Learn Stat Details About It In This Guide

Ever since its release in 2016, Pokemon Go has taken a significant spot in the augmented reality based game. Pokemon Go is attracting many players regularly thanks to the continuous updates to the game released by Niantic in the form of new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Magcargo, The complete stat details of Magcargo in Pokemon Go, Magcargo best moveset and more.

Magcargo is a Fire and Rock type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Water, Ground, Rock, and Fighting moves. The best moveset for Magcargo is Rock Throw and Overheat. It has a Max CP of 1702. The Poke description of Magcargo states that its shell is actually its skin that hardened as a result of cooling. Its shell is very brittle and fragile. Just touching it causes Magcargo to crumble apart. This Pokémon returns to its original size by dipping itself in magma. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the complete stat details of Magcargo in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Magcargo in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Magcargo in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note it down. These states will give you a clear idea of whether it’s worth your time and effort in catching and adding this Pokemon to your Pokedex.

Base stats

Attack, 139.

Defense, 191.

Stamina, 137.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 729.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 972.

Level 30, Max wild. 1458.

Level 40, 1702.

The biological details of Magcargo in Pokemon Go

Magcargo is a limbless, snail-like Pokémon consisting almost entirely of bright red magma. Its oval eyes are large and yellow with small pupils, and extend from its head. It has a bulbous snout and a wide mouth, with two drops of magma dangling from each side of its upper jaw. The back of Magcargo is protected by a gray, spherical shell composed of hardened yet brittle magma, forming irregular lumps and plates. Magcargo's lower body is amorphous and covered in bubbles of magma. It’s internal body temperature can reach over 18000 °F, causing it to evaporate water on contact. Flames circulate throughout its body and occasionally spouting through cracks in its shell. While its shell is brittle enough to be shattered with a slight touch, Magcargo can reform its body by dipping itself in magma. It can be found in mountainous regions and has been living in volcano craters for tens of thousands of years.

Magcargo evolution

Image source: Niantic