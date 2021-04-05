Pokemon Go: What Is Nidoking? Learn All The Stat Details About This Pokemon

2016 was the debut year for Pokemon Go. Since then, it has taken a major spot in the augmented reality based games category. The publisher of this game, Niantic, has been including new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids consistently and making players come back to this game for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Nidoking, the complete stat details of Nidoking in Pokemon Go, Nidoking best moveset and more.

Nidoking is a Poison and Ground type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Water, Ground, Ice, and Psychic moves. The best moveset for Nidoking is Poison Jab & Earthquake. It has a Max CP of 2567. The Poke description of Nidoking states that the thick tail of Nidoking packs enormously destructive power. With one swing, it can topple a metal transmission tower. Once this Pokémon goes on a rampage, there is no stopping it. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the complete stat details of Nidoking in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Nidoking in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Nidoking in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them quickly. These stats will give you a clear idea of whether it’s worth putting all your effort into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokedex.

Base stats

Attack, 204.

Defense, 156.

Stamina, 191.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 1100.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 1466.

Level 30, Max wild. 2200.

Level 40, 2567.

The biological details of Nidoking in Pokemon Go

Nidoking is a large, bipedal, purple Pokémon with distinct reptilian features. It has narrow eyes, large, spiny ears, fur-like tufts on its cheeks, and a short snout filled with pointed teeth. There is a long, venomous horn on its forehead and a ridge of spines down its back. Gray plates cover its chest and belly, and there is a gray, rounded spine on each elbow. Each hand has three claws, while each foot has only a single hoof-like nail. It has a long, powerful tail. Nidoking is a male-only species. It is said that the tail of Nidoking is capable of toppling a metal transmission tower. Nidoking uses this tail to smash, constrict, or break the bones of its prey and enemies. The tail can also be swung to create distance between it and its foes before Nidoking charges. Its steel-like hide adds to its powerful, rampaging charges. The horn of Nidoking is powerful enough to crush diamonds. Nidoking is known to be very proud of its own strength. When Nidoking goes on a rampage, it becomes impossible to control. Only a Nidoqueen can calm it down from its rampages.

