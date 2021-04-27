Pokemon Go Yveltal: The Destruction Pokemon Is A Step Closer To Its Debut In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players can literally travel the world, trying to catch all sorts of Pokemon and battling their way through. Pokemon Go has a very innovative and modern approach towards gaming as they use new-age technology like Augmented Reality and GPS to run the game. There are many types of Pokemon that players can catch in the game. Many want to learn more about Pokemon Go Yveltal.

Pokemon Go Yveltal

Yveltal is a legendary Pokemon that is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon, it is known to be found in the Kalos region. In a recent tweet from the official Pokemon Go account, it was stated that the debut of this Legendary Pokemon will be through an upcoming event. Yveltal the Destruction Pokemon will be making its debut in Pokemon Go during the Luminous Legends Y event.

Yveltal, the Destruction Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon GO debut in an upcoming event.ðŸ˜¨ðŸ˜± You can look forward to more details on this event soon. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 26, 2021

The Pokedex description of this Pokemon reads: When this legendary Pokémon's wings and tail feathers spread wide and glow red, it absorbs the life force of living creatures. Yveltal evolution doesn’t exist. This is easily going to be one of the strongest Pokemon in the game and the players that are lucky enough will be able to get their hands on this Pokemon. Players should check out Yveltal best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Yvetlal stats below:

Pokémon GO Yveltal is a legendary Dark and Flying type Pokemon with a max CP of 5104, 275 attack, 203 defense and 270 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Yveltal weakness is Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock type moves. Yveltal is boosted by Fog and Windy weather. Yveltal best moveset is Gust and Psychic (18.13 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Yvetlal.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website