Pokemon Go Zigzagoon: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Pokemon?

IMAGE: Nintendo
Zigzagoon is a Normal Pokemon who is weak against Fighting moves and its strongest moveset is Tackle & Return. Along with having a Max CP of 508, the Pokedex says that Zigzagoon wanders about aimlessly at all times. This Pokémon does so because it is an inquisitive creature. It becomes engrossed in whatever it happens to come across. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon.
Zigzagoon is one of the Normal-type Pokemon with stats of 58 attack, a defence of 80, stamina of 116 and a max CP of 575 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Zigzagoon is known to be weak against Fighting-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Zigzagoon evolution turns it into linoone which costs 50 candies and further evolution turns it into Obstagoon and this costs 100 candies. Zigzagoon's best moves are Tackle and Grass Knot (4.31 DPS) and some more moves are mentioned below: