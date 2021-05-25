Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Zigzagoon: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Pokemon?

Zigzagoon is a Normal Pokemon who is weak against Fighting moves and its strongest moveset is Tackle & Return. Along with having a Max CP of 508, the Pokedex says that Zigzagoon wanders about aimlessly at all times. This Pokémon does so because it is an inquisitive creature. It becomes engrossed in whatever it happens to come across. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Zigzagoon Best Moveset

Zigzagoon is one of the Normal-type Pokemon with stats of 58 attack, a defence of 80, stamina of 116 and a max CP of 575 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Zigzagoon is known to be weak against Fighting-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Zigzagoon evolution turns it into linoone which costs 50 candies and further evolution turns it into Obstagoon and this costs 100 candies. Zigzagoon's best moves are Tackle and Grass Knot (4.31 DPS) and some more moves are mentioned below:

  • Tackle + Grass Knot - DPS => 4.31
  • Tackle + Thunderbolt - DPS => 4.14
  • Rock Smash + Grass Knot - DPS => 3.84
  • Tackle + Dig - DPS => 3.50
  • Rock Smash + Thunderbolt - DPS => 3.41
  • Rock Smash + Dig - DPS => 3.13

Zigzagoon Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 58
  • It has a base defence of 80
  • It has base stamina of 116
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 3 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 218
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 290
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 435
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 508
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 363
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 472
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 103
  • It reaches a height of 0.4m
  • It reaches a weight of 17.5kg
  • The base capture rate is 50%
  • The base flee rate is 20%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 1 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

